Paris Hilton Speaks About Her Childhood Trauma In 'This Is Paris' Trailer; Watch

Hollywood heiress Paris Hilton recently shared the trailer of her upcoming YouTube documentary, This is Paris. In the trailer, Paris Hilton is seen uplifting her ‘glamour curtains’, giving fans closure on her personal life. More so, Paris also gets candid about the trauma she endured during her childhood. Recalling the incident, Paris Hilton admits that ‘something happened in her childhood that she has never talked about with anyone’.

Watch the trailer here

Furthermore, in the trailer, Paris Hilton opines that the whole world thinks they know her. However, Hilton adds that she herself doesn't know who she is at times. The trailer covers the fashion mogul’s life-altering events, right from her childhood to her recent achievements.

The makers of the show have also incorporated old images and videos of a young Paris. However, they have not spoken in detail about Paris’ trauma. The trailer also features Paris Hilton's sister, Nicky Rothschild Hilton, who says ‘They say with trauma, the mind may forget, but the body never forgets, It's trapped in you, and it can come out whenever’.

Paris gives a hint

Recently, Paris Hilton hinted at painful childhood trauma, as she took to her Twitter handle to share a childhood picture. The picture features the beauty mogul posing with her family members. With the picture shared, Paris wrote: 'This is a survivor'. Take a look:

Paris on the professional front

In 2018, Paris donned the producer's hat for the much-acclaimed short film, Sorry or What Could Have Been. The short film shows the story of a relationship at a crossroads, accepting monotony or facing the fear of the unknown, and narrates what happens if couples just keep letting each other down, apologising, moving on, repeating. Starring Paris, Chris Zylka and Mark Mahoney in the leading roles, the show is directed by Ramez Silyan.

Hilton also produced The American Meme, which follows the lives of four social media stars- Paris Hilton, Josh Ostrovsky, Brittany Furlan, and Kirill Bichutsky, who hustle to create empires online. Directed by Bert Marcus, The American Meme also stars Brittany Furlan, DJ Khaled, and Tommy Lee as themselves. Paris has also authored two bestselling books like Confessions of an Heiress and Your Heiress Diary.

