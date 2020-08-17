UK Launches £3 Mn Innovation Challenge Fund In India To Tackle COVID-19, Climate Change

The British government has launched a £3 million Innovation Challenge Fund in India to support scientists in academia and industry to tackle COVID-19 and climate change. The British High Commission in New Delhi announced on August 17 that at least 12 grants up to £250,000 are expected to be awarded and have invited to submit two-page concept notes till August 31.

“The Fund invites tech innovators with connections to the AI-Data cluster in Karnataka and the Future Mobility cluster in Maharashtra to submit research and development proposals for tackling COVID-19 or which promote a greener planet,” the High Commission said in a statement.

The government said that the initiative builds on the commitment of Indian and British Prime Ministers to bring together the best minds from both countries under the UK-India Tech Partnership announced in April 2018. It is aimed at delivering high-skilled jobs and economic growth as well as to collaborating on some of the world’s biggest challenges.

Global challenges

High Commissioner to India, Sir Philip Barton, said in a statement that both the countries have a strong history of research and innovation. He stated that never has there been a greater need for academia, business and government to accelerate innovation since both COVID-19 and climate change demonstrate global challenges.

“This fund aims to get behind the innovation heroes, whether they are working to battle the virus or the even greater looming global threat: climate change. We are proud to work with India, as twin world leaders in the development and adoption of emerging tech for the benefit of all,” Karen McLuskie, Head of UK-India Tech Partnership, British High Commission said in a statement.

These grants are part of a wider initiative under the Tech Partnership known as ‘Tech Clusters’. Tech Clusters will support the development of Indian Tech Clusters by breaking down barriers to growth, including building international links. The UK government added that the intent is to capitalise on regional and sectoral strengths in order to drive innovation-led inclusive growth.

