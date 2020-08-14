Kim Kardashian-Paris Hilton's Friendship: Are The Two Still Good Friends?

Kim Kardashian West is known to be quite active on social media. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians actor rose to prominence when she was a stylist of Paris Hilton. It is known that in her 20s, Kim Kardashian was the close friend and Stylist of Paris Hilton. Their friendship took the world by storm. However, many do not know whether they are still friends. Read on to know more about this story and an overall timeline of their relationship.

Are Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton still friends?

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton are known to be close to each other since they were little girls. Kim Kardashian has often spoken about how she and Paris Hilton used to go everywhere and anywhere. Meanwhile, during 2003-2006, Hilton was a part of The Simple Life and she collaborated with Nicole Richie for the project. Kim Kardashian is known to have made several appearances on the show.

As the years progressed, Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton lost touch and drifted apart. In an interview with Howard Stern, Kim Kardashian said that they do not talk. In an interaction with Harper's Bazaar, she also said that people come into life 'for a season, a reason, or a lifetime'.

In yet another interview, Kim Kardashian shared how Paris Hilton was monumental in her rise to prominence. The model gives due credit for Hilton's experiences, advice, and other things. Kardashian mentioned how great of a mentor Paris Hilton is and gives her the credit in her journey towards becoming successful.

The question arises if Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton are still friends. As of 2019, according to the reports of MSN, the two are back together. Paris Hilton dropped a new song titled Best Friend's A**. The music video features Kim Kardashian. Kanye West even took to Twitter to share a clip where the two can be seen having fun. It seems that the two have reconciled. Although the reason for the feud is unclear, it seems like things are sorted out between the two.

