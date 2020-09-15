Patriots Day Cast: Mark Wahlberg As Tommy Saunders, Kevin Bacon As Richard And More

Patriots Day is an action thriller flick that revolves around the Boston Marathon bombings and the subsequent terrorist chase. Helmed by Peter Berg and written by Berg, Matt Cook, and Joshua Zetumer, the movie was based on the book Boston Strong which was written by Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge. The film featured an ensemble cast of Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Bacon, John Goodman, J. K. Simmons, Michelle Monaghan, and Alex Wolff in pivotal roles. The movie also marked the third collaboration between Berg and Wahlberg. Here is all you need to know about Patriots Day cast:

Patriots Day Cast

Mark Wahlberg as Boston Police Department Sergeant Tommy Saunders

Mark Wahlberg played the role of Boston Police Department Sergeant Tommy Saunders in this film. Some of his other notable works are Renaissance Man, Fear, Traveller, The Yards, and many more. He is considered to be one of the most successful contemporary actors in Hollywood.

Kevin Bacon as Richard DesLauriers

Kevin Norwood Bacon is a well-known actor and producer. He portrayed the role of Richard DesLauriers, who is a special agent in charge of the FBI Boston field office, in this flick. Some of his notable films include musical-drama Footloose, JFK, A Few Good Men, Apollo 13, and Mystic River. Kevin is also known for voicing the titular character in Balto, which was released in 1995.

Michelle Monaghan as Carol Saunders

Michelle Lynn Monaghan is best known for films like Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Gone Baby Gone, True Detective, Pixels, and Patriots Day. In this film, she portrayed the role of Carol Saunders, who is Tommy's wife. She is a registered nurse in the film. The actor's recent critically acclaimed movie was Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which was released in the year 2018.

Other cast members of Patriots Day

John Goodman as Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis

J. K. Simmons as Watertown Police Sergeant Jeffrey Pugliese

Alex Wolff as Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

Themo Melikidze as Tamerlan Tsarnaev

Michael Beach as Governor of Massachusetts Deval Patrick

Vincent Curatola as Boston Mayor Thomas Menino

James Colby as Boston Police Superintendent William Evans

