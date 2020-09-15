Halloween 2020 & Other Franchises That Will Scare The Living Daylights Out Of Viewers

Horror movies can be super scary but at the same time, they can prove to be a good source of escapism. There have been many such movies that have scared the audience to the core and have achieved iconic status over the years. Here are some of the best horror movies that will surely be scarier in these pandemic times.

The Halloween Franchise

Halloween Kills is an upcoming American horror film in the popular horror franchise, Halloween. The entire series consists of 11 films along with several novels, merch, comic books and a video game. The story revolves around the life of a serial killer who kills young babysitters on Halloween nights. Halloween is the first movie in the list, followed by Halloween 2, Halloween 3: Season of the Witch, Halloween 4: Return of Michael Myers, Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later and more. The last of the series was released in 2018. The upcoming movie was earlier scheduled to release in 2020 but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the release date was shifted to another date in 2021.

Is The Ring based on a true story?

The Ring is an American franchise movie based on a Japanese film and novel named The Ring. The plot of the movie is based on a cursed videotape and it is said that whoever watches it, dies after 7 days. It is considered as one of the scariest movies in the horror franchise. Though there have been many speculations about its story being true, nothing has been stated officially so far.

The Conjuring Universe Franchise: How is Annabelle connected to The Conjuring?

The Conjuring Universe franchise consists of movies like The Conjuring Series, Annabelle Series, The Nun Series and The Curse of La Llorona. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and the Crooked Man are yet to be released by the franchise. The Conjuring was loved by the audience and is considered quite scary. The movie Annabelle is a prequel to it. The doll, Annabelle, was used as a preclusion in The Conjuring to introduce demonologists Ed and Lorraine and to set the plot of the movie. It is considered one of the best horror movies.

Insidious Movie Series

The franchise has 4 movies in the Insidious series. The first one was released in 2010. The plot revolves around a family whose little boy enters into a coma and is then targeted by the evil spirits in the astral dimension. The movie was considered a chilling one. The other sequels were released later which received mixed reviews from the audiences.

The Paranormal Activity Series

Paranormal Activity is also one of the best horror movies. It is an American horror series released in 2007 consisting of 6 films. The plot of the movie revolves around a family who is haunted by an evil spirit that threatens the family members and even kills a few. The initial parts of the series were received with a lot of appreciation by the audience as compared to the later ones.

Image Source- The Conjuring & Insidious Instagram; Stills from Halloween Kills teaser on Youtube

