Is 'Ammonite' Based On True Story? Read On To Know More About The Real ‘Mary Anning’

The trailer of the movie Ammonite starring Saoirse Ronan and Kate Winslet gave a hint to the audience of being a romantic and period drama centered around two women. Kate essays the role of a paleontologist, Mary Anning who hesitantly takes Charlotte Murchison to work with her during her excavations wherein the latter is also battling a personal tragedy which is essayed by Saoirse.

As Mary and Charlotte come closer during their excavations, the two also get attracted to each other romantically and sexually. Now, the plotline of Ammonite may be derived from a real story as there existed a real Mary Anning and Charlotte Murchison.

The real story of Kate Winslet's character, Mary Anning

According to a news report in Pop Sugar, even though very little is known about the real Mary Anning which is played by Kate, she was supposed to be born in the year 1799 and had come from a family of fossil hunters in the Southern shores of Great Britain. Mary spent almost half of her life living in poverty but still continued to earn her living by collecting fossils. She is also said to be credited with discovering the very first ichthyosaurus fossil when she was just between 10 to 12 years of age.

She also found the plesiosaurus skeleton in the year 1823 and the first pterodactyl in the year 1828. The majority of her findings ended up in the museums for which she was not credited wholly due to her lack of training as well as her gender and social strata. While Mary had a close friend and confidante in Charlotte Murchison in real-life too, unlike the movie, there has not been any kind of a romantic relationship established between them. However, Charlotte and Mary were touted to sketch and hunt fossils together in Lyme Regis.

'Ammonite' has been selected to close the BFI London Film Festival 2020

Not much is known about Mary's actual relationships. Mary passed away in the year 1847 at the age of 47 from breast cancer. She never married or had any children of her own. The movie has been selected to close the BFI London Film Festival 2020. The film's lead cast and director Francis Lee will also present a virtual introduction to the film while Ammonite will get its United Kingdom premiere at the BFI London Film Festival 2020.

