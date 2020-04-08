Actor Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Shares An Adorable Unseen Video Of Her Father

Late Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker shared a video of her father on her social media account. Ever since her father’s demise, Meadow has been very active as a social worker and has used her social media platform perfectly for the same. She even set up a foundation titled Paul Walker Foundation which focuses on everything her father was passionate about. She recently took to her Instagram account and shared a video of Paul Walker as she surprised him on his birthday. Check out the adorable video here.

Paul Walker's video

In the video, Meadow Walker is seen surprising her dad as she walks in on him. Paul Walker is startled by the sudden intrusion but laughs it off as he sees his daughter. Meadow Walker is heard saying happy birthday to him as he tries to calm down. Towards the end of the video, Paul Walker hugs his daughter tightly. The adorable bond that the father-daughter duo shared can be seen in the video. While sharing the video, she wrote, 'I never thought I’d share this. But it felt right. Be good. I love you. Stay safe.' (sic)

After Paul Walker’s demise, Meadow Walker took to her social media and announced that she will be starting the Paul Walker Foundation. In the post, she wrote, ‘Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions. His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation, because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others. I am tremendously proud to be launching The #PaulWalkerFoundation (@paulwalkerfdn) on his birthday. I can't think of a better way to celebrate my father. #DoGood.’

