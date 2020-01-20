Paul Walker's Personal Car Collection Goes On Auction, Brings In $2.3 Million

It is not a lesser-known fact that late actor Paul Walker was keen at collecting cars and had an impressive range of cars too in his collection. The Fast and Furious actor passed away in a car accident at the age of forty in 2013. It has been six years that the actor breathed his last and recently, most of his 21-vehicle collection was put up for sale.

Paul Walker's car collection on sale after six years of his death

Paul Walker was an absolute rev head and a racer, evident from his car collection which went on an auction put by his team who manages his team. The auction was held from January 15 to January 18 at Barrett-Jackson and sold for over $2.3 million. According to a report by a leading news portal the haul, which included cars, motorcycles and trucks, ended up cashing in a total of USD 2,333,450 at the auction.

Out of the whole Paul Walker's car collection, the biggest sale was made on Saturday when five white BMW M3s Lightweight Edition went up on the block. The 1995 E36 made the highest dollar amount among the lot with a whopping $385,000 while the other four ranged between $220,000 to $258,500. Walker's 2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302S, which he never drove, and was a gift to him by a fellow car enthusiast also ended up bringing $95,700. If the reports are to be believed, all the money raised from the auction will go to a trust for Walker’s daughter, Meadow Rain Walker, who manages the Paul Walker Foundation, which provides grants and scholarships to benefit marine science.

