'Peacemaker': James Gunn Reveals John Cena Starrer Will Stream In India Starting THIS Date

Veteran filmmaker James Gunn's popular series, Peacemaker managed to create a significant buzz ever since its streaming debut on HBO Max. The John Cena starrer is the first-ever TV series in DC Extended Universe and serves as the spin-off of the 2021 movie, The Suicide Squad.

The first season of the DCEU series garnered widespread critical acclaim. In view of the Peacemaker's terrific response overseas, makers are all set to weave the same magic in India. Director James Gunn recently headed to his social media handle and announced Peacemaker's premiere date in India.

James Gunn announces Peacemaker's release date in India

On Thursday, James Gunn took to his Instagram handle and delighted Indian fans by announcing the premiere date of Peacemaker. Going as per the post, the TV series will premiere on August 14 on Amazon Prime in India. Sharing a poster of the show, the ace director wrote in the caption, "Finally. After being asked about it thousands of times by our Indian fans, #Peacemaker will be streaming on Amazon Prime in India starting August 14. "

Take a look at the post here:

More about the series Peacemaker

The series explores the origin of the Peacemaker and picks up after the events of The Suicide Squad. The show stars John Cena in the titular role of Peacemaker who believes in achieving peace at any cost. The show premiered on HBO Max on January 13, 2022. James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of the series while he directed five of them and also serves as the showrunner. Apart from John Cena, Peacemaker also stars Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji and many others in pivotal roles. Reportedly, James Gunn is all set to return with Peacemaker season 2 and will write and direct all the episodes of the second season as well.

Image: Instagram@jamesgunn