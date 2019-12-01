Peaky Blinders: 5 Best Moments From Season 5 You Should Not Miss

Peaky Blinders is now on its 5th season which aired in September this year. Created by Steven Knight, this show is loosely based on the Birmingham street gang the Peaky Blinders who wreaked havoc in their city in the 1890s. It follows a gang led by the Shelby brothers Tommy (played by Cillian Murphy), Arthur (Paul Anderson), John (Joe Cole) and Finn (Harry Kirton), their sister Ada (Sophie Rundle), and their Aunt Polly (Helen McRory).

Peaky Blinders, the well-dressed gipsies with razor blades in their caps, returned for series five this year. The notorious gangster and mastermind Thomas Shelby had various dreadful scenes in series five. Let’s take a look at some of the best and most shocking moments from series 5. Spoilers ahead for series five.

The one where Tommy opens fire in the field

This is a well-sculpted scene where Tommy wakes up to find a scarecrow in his gigantic backyard. He charges towards the scarecrow with his Tommy gun and as he reaches towards it, he finds a warning letter and land mines. Around this part, Tommy’s son comes running towards him. Tommy safely escorts his son back home and furiously open fires at all the land mines.

The one where Tommy meets Alfie

This was the most anticipated scene from season five. After the events of series four, where Tommy shoots Alfie in the face, the audience thought that he was dead. But he makes an appearance in the finale of season five.

The one where Aberama Gold dies

This scene is from the final moments of the finale of season five. Tommy orchestrated to carry out the killing of Oswald Mosley. He also recruits his wartime pal Barney to snipe Mosley out. But the plan fails and Barney is assassinated along with Aberama Gold, who did not even get a chance to avenge his son. This is where Tommy loses his composure and the season ends with Tommy pointing a gun at his head.

The one where Bonnie Gold dies

This is the scene where Aberama Gold’s boxer son Bonnie Gold dies in barbarism. Aberama had pledged his loyalty to Tommy and served him with the highest degree of loyalty until this scene takes place. Bonnie Gold is crucified by the Billy Boys and his father is made to watch.

