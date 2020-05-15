Pearl Jam's 'Retrograde' Video Has Greta Thunberg Showing Grim Future Of Our Planet

Pearl Jam has released the video of the fourth single Retrograde from their eleventh studio album, Gigaton. The video features 17-year-old climate change activist, Greta Thunderg, who shows a grim picture of the future, suggesting the world will drown if changes are not made to protect the environment. The animated video is directed by John Wakely. Read to know more.

Also Read | Pearl Jam Postpones First Leg Of Tour Over Virus Concerns

Retrograde video featuring Greta Thunderg

The 5:39 minutes video focuses on spreading awareness of climate change. It starts with a lone wanderer driving through the rain and stops near a mall. He visits psychic, a fortune-teller who shows him the world’s future. The wanderer sees the destruction of the globe in a crystal ball. An iceberg falls and cities are flooded by the tsunami. Seas overtake the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the London Bridge falls in London, and the band’s native place Seattle is destroyed.

Fluid animation moves like an oil painting in motion. Then Pearl Jam’s members come out of their respective tarot cards and marches ahead. As the water rises continuously, it is revealed that Greta Thunberg is behind the crystal ball as the fortune-teller shows the catastrophic future of the world. The video ends with a sign ‘IT’S GONNA TAKE MUCH MORE THAN ORDINARY LOVE TO LIFT THIS UP.’ above the mall.

Also Read | Review: Pearl Jam Come Roaring Back With Superb New Album

Check out fan reactions to the video

I love the new @pearljam album. Below is their new video! So good. https://t.co/Dddnt2CUbP — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) May 14, 2020

So glad @PearlJam is back right now to help see us through this time. #Gigaton is the perfect album for the moment, as Riot Act and Binaural were in theirs. #Retrograde #ClimateChange

Pearl Jam - Retrograde (Official Video) https://t.co/A7yEmfmoS8 via @YouTube — Chris (@itsott) May 14, 2020

Also Read | Greta Thunberg Donates $100,000 To UNICEF COVID-19 Pandemic Fund For Vulnerable Children

Thank you for keeping us busy those days.. Best video ever!!! Beautiful, Love it!! Love Gigaton!! Love you guys!!

❤️❤️🉑🉑



'Hear the sound, in the distance now

Could be thunder, or a crowd'@PearlJam

#retrograde #gigaton #pearljam pic.twitter.com/em3tRPEADz — marta vedder (@marta__vedder) May 14, 2020

Also Read | Greta Thunberg On Virus And Climate On Earth Day

Pearl Jam consists of founding members Jeff Ament (bass guitar), Mike McCready (lead guitar), Stone Gossard (rhythm guitar), Matt Cameron (drums) and Eddie Vedder (lead vocals, guitar). The band made a comeback after seven years with Gigaton in 2020. It was released in March 2020 and was to coincide with a tour of North America. However, the tour got postponed due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. The album received positive reviews from the listeners and debuted at number 5 on the US Billboard 200. Gigaton consists of 12 songs, it includes Who Ever Said, Superblood Wolfmoon, Dance of the Clairvoyants, Quick Escape, Alright, Seven O'Clock, Never Destination, Take the Long Way, Buckle Up, Comes Then Goes, Retrograde and River Cross.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.