Greta Thunberg Donates $100,000 To UNICEF COVID-19 Pandemic Fund For Vulnerable Children

Swedish climate activist Great Thunberg on Thursday, April 30 donated her Human Act Award money to UNICEF in a bid to help vulnerable children amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to UNICEF, Thunberg in her statement said, “Like the climate crisis, the pandemic is a child rights crisis,” adding that the pandemic will affect children and several other vulnerable groups the most.

The teen activist called on everyone to step up and join her in support of UNICE’s vital work to save children’s lives, protect thier health and help them continue their education. Thunberg’s donation will go directly towards UNICEF’s emergency response to fight COVID-19 that include the provision of soap, masks, gloves, hygiene kits, protective equipment, and other support to healthcare systems to children.

The 17-year-old received the Human Act Award 2020 on Earth Day this year, along with a donation of $100,000 to her foundation. She decided to donate the money to UNICEF in a bid to fight against the deadly pandemic. Human Act, on the other hand, also donated another $100,000 to support the ongoing fight, putting the total amount raised to $200,000.

Thunberg launches campaign with UNICEF

Furthermore, Thunberg also launched a child rights driven campaign with the Danish NGO Human Act to support UNICEF’s efforts in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and protecting children from its direct consequences.

According to UNICEF, the campaign will work towards food shortages, strained healthcare systems, violence, and lost education. It is also being launched with the initial donation from Greta Thunberg and Human Act.

