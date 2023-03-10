Pedro Pascal Has The Perfect Response To Anti-LGBTQ Questions About The Last Of Us

The Last of Us, which is HBO's post-apocalyptic drama television series, has been shattering viewership records since its release. In the meantime, the stars of the show have been constantly defending LGBTQ+ representation in the storyline with on screen. Recently, actors Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsay, Murray Bartlett, and Nick Offerman, among others slammed some anti-LGBTQ viewers of the show as they thought the series represented too much queer drama.

In a video by TMZ, a person walked up the Pedro Pascal's vehicle and asked him a question about the LGBTQ+ presentation on his show The Last of Us. Reportedly, the person said, "Can I ask: What do you say to the people who don’t want to see the LGBT character love stories?" to which Pedro replied, "They do".

Following that, the shutterbugs continued by asking, "Why is it so important that LGBTQ+ characters are on TV shows?" to which he replied back by saying, "I think you're asking the question because you know why it's so important." But this was no the moment the person stopped bugging Pedro. The same person further asked, "Can you tell me why?", and Pedro said, "You should know why."

Actor Pedro Pascal extends support for LGBTQ+ community

A few days ago, the Game of Thrones actor took to his social media handle and shared a series of photos of the pride flag and captioned it, "The answer my friend is blowin’ in the wind." Pedro Pascal's post was a slap on the anti-LGBTQ+ bills that rose all over the country.

His post received positive response and his co-actor Bella Ramsey commented on the photo and wrote, "Love love love." Not just this, but Pascal has been in support of the LGBTQ+ community for a really long time and Lux Pascal, his sister, also came out as a transgender in 2021.