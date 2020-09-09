Penelope Cruz All Set To Join Hands With Emmanuel Crialese For 'L'immensita'; Read Details

As reported by Variety, Hollywood actor Penelope Cruz is all set to star in Emanuele Crialese's L'immensita, in which, the actor will be seen playing the central character. Explaining why L'immensita was offered to Penelope Cruz, Crialese mentioned that the upcoming film embodies an archetype, which can only come to life with the sensitivity of an actor like Penelope Cruz. More so, Crialese mentioned that the makers of the movie will begin shooting in 2021.

'I am a huge fan of Crialese'

Speaking about the L’immensita’s premise, Emmanuel Crialese mentioned that the movie is set in the 1970s and follows the story of Clara and her children. The filmmaker added that the movie is a symbiotic love story, which remains suspended between the neighbourhoods. Talking about Crialese, Penelope Cruz mentioned that she has been a huge fan of the filmmaker and confessed that L’immensita is one of the best scripts she has ever read. More so, the actor mentioned that she is looking forward to jumping into the magical adventure with Crialese and bring her character to life onscreen.

All about Penelope Cruz's work:

Oscar-winning actor Penelope Cruz is set to star in the 1970s-set Italian movie “L’immensita,” to be directed by Emanuele Crialese, the critically acclaimed helmer of “Respiro.” https://t.co/Kno0ezoZgH pic.twitter.com/HZgFtLQYMX — George Roussos (@baphometx) September 8, 2020

The gorgeous Penelope Cruz. Not just a brilliant actress.



In my opinion, one of the 2 best living actresses, the other being Helen Mirren. pic.twitter.com/wHHzQ4vvES — Simon Zohhadi MCIOB, BSc Hons, HND. (@SimonZohhadi2) September 8, 2020

OMG I can't believe it. Penelope Cruz is all set to star in Emmanuel Crialese's movie L Immensita. M so excited to watch my queen rule the worl once again. I hope theatres across the world reopens by the time the movie releases. I want it to be a blockbuster. — Staysafe (@hullare1234) September 9, 2020

On the work front

Actor Penelope Cruz kickstarted her journey in the movie business at the age of sixteen, when she signed her first feature film Jamon Jamon. Later in her career, Penelope Cruz was seen in many blockbuster movies like Belle Époque, Open Your Eyes, The Hi-Lo Country, The Girl of Your Dreams and Woman on Top. Penelope heaped praises for her role in Vicky Cristina Barcelona, for which she subsequently won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. The actor will be next seen in Love Child, On the Fringe, Madres Paralelas and Official Competition.

