Matthew McConaughey To Soon Feature In The Podcast Series 'Hank The Cowdog'

Matthew McConaughey will soon team up with director Jeff Nichols for a podcast. The name of the podcast will be 'Hank the Cowdog' and the podcast series will mark a new collaboration between the two artists. Read ahead to know about the podcast:

Matthew McConaughey's podcast - Hank the Cowdog

Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey will soon lend his voice to an animated dog for an upcoming podcast. The podcast will be based on a children's book called Hank the Cowdog by John R. Erickson. Matthew McConaughey will also be an executive producer for the show.

The project will also feature actors like Jesse Plemons, Cynthia Erivo, Kirsten Dunst, Leslie Jordan, Joel Edgerton, Scoot McNairy and Erickson, who will also voice different characters in the book. Apart from directing, Jeff Nichols has written the podcast and will also serve as an executive producer for the show besides Matthew McConaughey. The podcast is being highly anticipated.

Hank the Cowdog is a story about a dog named Hank who is the 'self-declared' Head of Ranch Security. But all is not well for Hank as he finds that he is entangled in many complicated mysteries and other problems in Texas Panhandle cattle ranch which is his home. Fans can then see Hank trying to decipher all that is happening around him.

Hank The Cowdog - Book

Hank the Cowdog is a long series of book that has been written by John R. Erickson and illustrated by Gerald L. Holmes. The series began in the year 1982 and hosted stories about the dog and his friends. There are already many audiobooks and the book has been translated into many languages like Spanish, Danish, Persian, and Chinese.

Apart from Hank, the next main character in the book is Drover. Drover is a young dog who is Hank's best friend and always tries to help him out. Hank calls Drover his assistant. Dover is a regular dog who likes being lazy and enjoying his time and is not as crazy as Hank. High Loper is another character in the book who the owner of the ranch. He is an old fashioned cowboy who runs the ranch well.

