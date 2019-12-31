Bumble Accidentally Blocks Sharon Stone's Account After Users Mistakenly Flag It As Fake

American actress Sharon Stone recently revealed that dating app Bumble has removed her account after users reported it as fake. The 61-year-old Academy-nominated actress shared the news on Twitter after she urged the makers of the app to reinstate her account as she doesn't want to stay out of the hive. Sharon shared the screenshot of her blocked account on Twitter and wrote, "I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account." Many people offered to date the actress and asking to message if she was interested.

Sharon Stone on Bumble

The editorial director of the app, Clare O'Connor immediately intervened and reinstated Sharon's account. O'Connor wrote, "AHA! @sharonstone, we at @bumble found your account, unblocked you, and ensured this won't happen again. You can get back to Bumbling!" The popular app puts women centre stage as men are not allowed to make the first contact in heterosexual relationships.

I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. 👁👁

Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!

Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary ? 🤷🏼‍♀️

Don’t shut me out of the hive 🐝 — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) December 30, 2019

hello sharon



if youre ever in buffalo and kinda dig fat guys with mustaches my dms are open



also own a car so willing to drive (up to 25 miles) even if ya just close by



talk to ya soon — StachesStashes (@StachesStashes) December 30, 2019

Sharon, DM me. — IFY (@IfyNwadiwe) December 30, 2019

Sharon rose to fame with her 1992 erotic thriller Basic Instinct, for which she earned her first Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress. Sharon soon became a sex symbol and rose to international recognition with her performance in Martin Scorsese's epic crime drama Casino. Sharon was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania in 1958. She moved to New York to pursue modelling and later moved to Europe and stayed in Milan for a year. Sharon quit modelling in 1980 and decided to pursue acting instead.

