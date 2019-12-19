Kartik Aaryan Reveals He Never Used A Dating App; Kareena Kapoor's Response Is Gold

Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for three upcoming projects in the coming year, Dostana 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Aaj Kal. The actor recently visited Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show and revealed about him never using a dating app and also about the relationship rumours with Sara Ali Khan.

On Kareena Kapoor’s radio show, What Women Want, Kartik was questioned whether he has ever used a dating app. To which he replied that he never felt the need for using a dating app. The thing that amused fans was Kareena’s reply to his answer. It seemed that Kareena hinted at Kartik being in a relationship. She said that she doesn’t think that he should be on a dating app. Kartik also agreed to what Kareena said.

Kartik was rumoured to be in a relationship with Sara Ali Khan. The duo is working together for Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming movie, Aaj Kal. Kartik and Sara have been frequently spotted together, be it a dinner date or other public appearances. They were also spotted together at the airport.

Also Read| Kartik Aaryan refuses to shoot with Sara Ali Khan for Love Aaj Kal 2?

Also Read| Deepika Padukone's best and most memorable moments from Love Aaj Kal

Despite the whispers that there was a romance brewing between them, Kartik and Sara remained tight-lipped about the link-up rumours. Their relationship reportedly came to an end a few weeks ago. The two also graced an awards show recently, after their rumoured breakup. Pictures and videos of the two from the awards night went viral on social media.

Also Read| Kartik Aaryan's films in 2020; Love Aaj Kal 2 to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, an exciting line-up

In one of the clips that were shared online, Sara was seen grooving on the stage in one shoe to Dheeme Dheeme, a song from Kartik’s latest release Pati Patni Aur Woh. In between which, she tripped on the train of her dress and almost fell off the stage, but he came to her rescue. Kartik and Sara’s film, which is a sequel to the 2009 hit Love Aaj Kal, will release on February 14, 2020. The film also stars Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role.

Also Read| Sara Ali Khan shares her experience of working in Love Aaj Kal 2

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.