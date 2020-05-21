'Game Of Thrones' Actors Peter Dinklage, Jason Momoa In Talks To Star In A Vampire Film

Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa shot to fame for their pivotal roles in the fantasy drama series Game of Thrones, even though the two actors do not appear together in the show. However, Dinklage and Momoa could now possibly share the screen space as the two actors are reported to be in talks with the makers of a vampire movie.

Peter Dinklage, Jason Momoa in talks for a vampire movie

According to reports, Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa are in talks to work together in a vampire film titled Good Bad & Undead. The project is in the development stage at Legendary Entertainment with Max Barbakow to be bought on board as the director. The film is described as “Midnight Run in a Bram Stoker world." However, the two actors have not officially signed the project yet, but are highly speculated to give a nod.

If the negotiations go well and both actors are cast, Peter Dinklage would be seen portraying a version of Van Helsing, the famous vampire killer from several depictions of the Dracula story. Jason Momoa would star alongside him as a vampire who joins Van Helsing after taking a vow to never kill again.

The plot of Good Bad & Undead is said to follow Helsing and the vampire as they visit different towns, where the vampire slayer pretends to destroy the bloodsucker in order to make money. However, things change when a massive bounty is announced on the vampire’s head. Everything is dangerous in their world and monsters are behind them. This is when Van Helsing and the vampire develops a unique bond.

Both, Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa rose to global fame with their performances in Game of Thrones. Dinklage played one of the main characters, Tyrion Lannister from the first season till the final season. It won him several accolades including four Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

Momoa, on the other hand, appeared as Khal Drogo in Season 1 of the show and as a guest in the following. However, he grabbed much attention even in his short screen time because of his performance, physique and chemistry with Emilia Clarke, who essayed the character of Daenerys Targaryen.

If Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa officially sign on for Good Bad & Undead, they will also serve as producers for the project. Even though it features popular characters from horror lore, the story is said to be based on an original concept by Freddy vs. Jason (2003) writers, Damian Shannon and Mark Swift.

