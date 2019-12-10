Peter Dinklage Stands With Creators Of Game Of Thrones,breaks Silence Over Finale Backlash

Peter Dinklage, in his recent interaction with an American weekly magazine, compared the fans' angry reactions to the final season of the epic fantasy drama Game of Thrones to a relationship break up. The similarity in the two situations, he claimed, is that as people hate the idea of an end to something, they tend to react with anger. Peter went on to state that he has been proud to be such an important part of the iconic show which had been brilliantly envisioned by directors David Benioff and DB Weiss.

The season 8 of Game of Thrones faced severe backlash from its ardent fans from all over the world as they slammed the writers of the show for executing the story poorly and not matching up to the expectations of the fans. The series had been a huge success throughout its earlier seasons for the interesting plotlines as well as the dialogues. Peter Dinklage essayed the role of 'the Imp' Tyrion Lannister who had become a favorite among fans for his wit and intellect in dealing with dramatic situations. The character had been among the few who survived the wrath of actor Emilia Clarke's character Daenerys Targaryen.

'Monsters are created. We vote them into office.'

Justifying the twist in the plot in the penultimate episode of the series, Peter stated that Daenerys' transformation into a cruel dictator had a lot of precursors earlier in the story. The actor claimed that it is not out of the ordinary that monstrosity took over someone who once held a position of power. The writing of this aspect of Daenerys' character had been massively criticized for its abruptness and portrayal onscreen.

The popular series Game of Thrones ended this year in May after having fans anticipate the final season for about two years. The series was filled with twists and turns that were unpredictable and also quite controversial. Fans have a divided opinion on the final Game of Thrones season, while some miss the show some demand a remake of the show.

