Peter Dinklage On Dwarfism Representation: 'It's Not My Character Trait'

Peter Dinklage, who is widely known for his character Tyrion Lannister from Game Of Thrones, recently opened up about the conversation surrounding dwarfism. The 50-year-old actor was born with a form of dwarfism named achondroplasia and has stated that he is not alway politically correct when it comes to dwarfism. Peter added furthermore that political correctness regarding dwarfism can to some extent be damaging.

Also read: Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

Peter Dinklage on political correctness surrounding dwarfism

Dinklage has evidently carved a niche for himself as an esteemed actor. Dwarf actors are often seen getting stereotyped as comic reliefs in films, but Peter throughout the years has delivered many serious performances. While speaking to a news daily, the actor recently opened about the conversation surrounding dwarfism, and how people treat dwarfs. The actor stated that he doesn't really care about political correctness surrounding dwarfism as it can be damaging to a certain extent. He stated an example that whenever a kid is pointing out to him, his/her parents ask the kid to look the other way. The actor believes it is sad as the kid can grow up and become someone who cannot make eye contact and respect someone who is four feet tall.

Also read: Peter Dinklage Stands With Creators Of Game Of Thrones,breaks Silence Over Finale Backlash

The actor added that though he understands that the parents do not wish to insult and embarrass him in any way, he surely cannot have an educational seminar on the street to educate the kid. But, such little things add up and to the perspective as to how physically different people are seen by the general public. The actor stated that though the representation of physically different people on-screen is far from accurate, he does not wish to be the actor who changes it, as that would be putting forward himself instead of the character he is portraying.

Also read: Golden Globes 2020: Netizens not pleased with Game of Thrones being snubbed

Also read: Game of Thrones & Stranger Things aside, here are 10 underrated shows of the decade

Also read: Adorable pictures of the Game of Thrones cast that you should not miss

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.