Piers Morgan Gets Called ‘seven Chins’ And ‘chubster’ By Celebs; Starts Altering Diet

Broadcaster and talk show host, Piers Morgan is currently on a quest to lose weight after he was referred to as names like 'Fatso', 'Chubster', and 'Seven Chins' by his industry friends. The talk show host, who has recently returned to his popular ITV breakfast show after a two-month-long holiday, also admitted that his reckless binging and overindulgence when it came to his food had led him to gain some weight. The Good Morning Britain presenter revealed his plans to shed off those extra kilos.

Sussana Reid calls Piers Morgan as 'chubster'

Talking about the same to The Sun, he revealed that his wife Celia Walden has also set him up with a personal trainer and has encouraged him to follow a more balanced diet. He jokingly added how being mocked by his industry friends like Sussana Reid motivated him to take this decision. Piers said how Sussana called him a 'fatso' and a 'chubster'. He also added celebs like Doctor Hillary and Kevin Pieterson on the list of the celebs who called him names.

Morgan went on to say that Kevin referred to him as 'seven chins' and that now he is on a quest to reduce those to 'six chins.' He added that he will soon be seeing a new personal trainer but his wife, Celia has also become quite serious about his weight loss process. Piers went on to say how she has replaced all the 'good stuff' with healthier kinds of stuff like kale, quinoa, and vegetables.

Piers Morgan's healthier diet

Morgan hinted that he has now started inculcating vegetables and salmon in his diet and has reduced the consumption of Bordeaux which is now just one glass a night. Piers further said that during his summer holiday, he had spent quite a lot of time binging on cheese and white wine which may have added to his kilos. However, Morgan is not known to take such digs at him to heart and instead also pokes fun at himself on social media. The TV presenter recently shared a picture of an ornament at his house which resembled him and hilariously stated how his lockdown diet has been turning him into his ornaments. Take a look.

