Cristiano Ronaldo Girlfriend's Ring MOST EXPENSIVE Among Stars, Costs Whopping £615,000

Before Cristiano Ronaldo joined up with Juventus teammates for training, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner enjoyed a family excursion with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and their kids. Their social media accounts have offered glimpses of their cruise, having visited the scenic spots of St-Tropez, Monaco and Majorca before reaching Ibiza. Eagle-eyed followers also noticed Georgina Rodriguez flaunting an expensive ring, sparking many Cristiano Ronaldo engagement rumours.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts Dance Moves In Loved-up Display With Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez engagement ring worth a whopping £615,000

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the world's wealthiest footballers and the Juventus ace reportedly splashed a staggering £615,000 on a ring for his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez. The 35-year-old's partner fuelled speculations that Cristiano Ronaldo had bought her the ring by commenting on an Instagram post by Lídia Ramírez Chacón, one of the deputy managers at Cartier, according to her LinkedIn profile. The Georgina Rodriguez engagement ring is the most expensive engagement ring ever in football, according to a study by GamblingDeals.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Dances On Rose Petals With Georgina As She Shows Off Sapphire Ring

The study, as reported by The Sun, has Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez at the top of the list. At the same time, England and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford comes second, having splashed £500,000 for wife Megan Davison. Former Chelsea star Ashley Cole's £275,000 ring is third on the list, having bought it for ex-wife Cheryl.

According to jeweller Roseanna Croft, England captain and Tottenham striker Harry Kane is tenth on the list, having shelled out £180,000 for wife Katie Goodland. Other notable pairs in the top 10 include Kyle Walker and his partner Annie Kilner, Wayne and Coleen Rooney and Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Broke 11 Records At The Age Of 35 As Juventus Star Continued Fine Form

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend sparked engagement rumours when she showed off her massive ring on her yacht getaway in June. The Juventus star himself admitted that the couple would get married during a chat with Piers Morgan on ITV last year. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner mentioned that Georgina Rodriguez had helped him so much and admitted that he is in love with her. Cristiano Ronaldo further added that the couple will get married for sure and said that it is also his mother's dream. The couple has a two-year-old daughter Alana together and are parenting the 35-year-old's other three children, surrogate twins Eva and Mateo, 3, and 10-year-old Cristiano Jr.

Also Read: Lionel Messi Reigns Supreme In FIFA 21 Ratings Ahead Of Cristiano Ronaldo Once Again

(Image Courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram)