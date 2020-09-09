Keeping Up With The Kardashians Cancelled: Piers Morgan Lashes Out At The Sisters

It was recently announced that the show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians which gives a sneak-peek into the personal life of the Kardashian-Jenner family has been cancelled. However, The Good Morning Britain show host Piers Morgan was not too disappointed about the reality show being cancelled. The host also labelled the sisters as, 'dumbo bimbos.'

Piers Morgans' comment on the Kardashian sisters

According to a news report in The Sun, Piers revealed on his show that the Kardashian sisters are 'a very average looking dumb bimbos who has taken us all for cleaners and have made billions prancing around doing this.' When his co-host from the show said that the Kardashian sisters looking extremely different now since when the show first started in the year 2007, Morgan asked if plastic surgery should be credited for this. Piers further revealed that show saw its end due to the poor ratings gaining the viewership of only 817000 people. Kim had also earlier revealed the same on her social media.

Kim Kardashian announces the show's cancellation

Kim went on to announce the show being cancelled on her social media with a message for her fans. She shared a poster of the show and wrote a broef message along with it. She wrote that they have made a difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She further wrote that after what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, they are beyond grateful to all of those who’ve watched the show for all of these years.

She further thanked the fans for watching the show through all their good times, their bad times, their happiness, their tears, and their many relationships and children. She added that she along with her family will forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people that they have met along the way. Kim also thanked the production crew of the show for spending countless hours of documenting their lives.

She announced that the last season will air early next year in 2021. Kim added on a concluding note that without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, she wouldn’t be where she is today. She added that she is incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported her and her family during these past 14 incredible years. Kim further wrote that the show made them into who they are and that they will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping their careers and changing their lives forever. Take a look at her post.

