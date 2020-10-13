Piers Morgan Calls JK Rowling 'woke', Defends Her Against 'cancel Culture'

Netizens on Twitter are still enraged at author JK Rowling for her controversial comments that came off as transphobic. In fact, many people are now boycotting JK Rowling's Harry Potter products due to her strong stance against the trans community. In a recent interview with The Guardian, TV presenter Piers Morgan came to JK Rowling's defence. Piers Morgan pointed out that Rowling was one of the most 'woke' people he knew, and that people boycotting her was another example of cancel culture.

Piers Morgan calls JK Rowling one of the most "woke" people, comes to her defence

During an interview with The Guardian, Piers Morgan called JK Rowling one of the most woke people he had ever met. He also called out the cancel culture mob on Twitter, claiming that their actions were horrendous. He added that the fact that #RIPJKRowling was trending proved that cancel culture had gone out of control.

Piers Morgan and JK Rowling were once bitter rivals on social media. Back in 2017, they both had a toxic argument due to their political differences, as Piers Morgan was a Trump supporter while Rowling was a leftist. However, in September of 2020, Piers Morgan came to JK Rowling's defence when #RIPJKRowling was trending online. At that time, Rowling had just published her latest book titled Troubled Blood, which featured a male serial killer who dressed up in women's clothes to kill his victims.

The fact #RIPJKRowling is trending says all you need to know about the woke brigade - they’re nastier & more viciously intolerant than anyone they preach about. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 14, 2020

Many fans felt like this new book was an attack against trans men, especially after JK Rowling's prior comments on the trans community. However, Piers Morgan defended Rowling and slammed the 'woke brigade' for hating a book even before they had read it. He also claimed that he did not even like Rowling, but he found her cancellation on Twitter to be "pathetic".

This whole controversy started earlier this year when JK Rowling responded to an article with the words “people who menstruate” in the title. Rowling took offence to this statement and further claimed that letting people self-identify their gender was dangerous for women.

[image source: @jkrowling_official and @piersmorgan Instagram]

