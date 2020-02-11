Pooja Hegde To Star In Salman's 'Kabhi Eid, Kabhi Diwali' After Dropping Out Of 'Chehre'

Salman Khan has booked Eid 2021 for his next film Kabhi Eid, Kabhi Diwali. The film announced earlier last month finally has its female lead opposite the Dabangg star. As confirmed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala, the action drama is all set to star Housefull 4's Pooja Hegde in a pivotal role.

Emphasising that Hegde will add 'freshness' to the story, the producer stated that she is a 'perfect fit' given her amazing screen presence. All set to romance with Salman Khan, Hegde's character will be of a traditional small-town girl who is the polar opposite to the main lead's character.

Reportedly, the film will go on floors in October this year and will be high on action and humour. In the film, Salman will be seen putting up a strong fight for a cause, and not against personal vendettas as he usually does.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the Salman Khan starrer has already become one of the most talked-about films of the year.

In conversation with a news agency, Sajid had said, “I had started writing this film even before I started with Kick 2. Salman and I are collaborating after six years and it feels just like our Judwaa days back then. Kabhi Eid, Kabhi Diwali is a film with a very different approach and we are sure the audience will love to see Salman in the avatar we have planned.”

Salman Khan announces Kabhi Eid, Kabhi Diwali

Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI ....

STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ...

DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI...



EID 2021 ... #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 10, 2020

Apart from Kabhi Eid, Kabhi Diwali, Salman Khan also has Prabudeva's Radhe. Other than him, the film stars Disha Patani, and Jackie Shroff in the lead and will narrate the tale of a chaste policeman. The Prabudeva directorial is slated to hit the screens in Eid 2020.

