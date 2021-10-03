Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Takes Part In Pro-abortion Rally With Comedian Amy Schumer

Taking to the streets to protest against the increasing restrictions on abortion, tens of thousands of women were seen marching across different cities in the US, battling the court for new laws. According to People, more than 650 marches took place across the US on Saturday. The country's women protested as the Supreme Court readies to consider another restrictive band on abortion rights. Award-winning actor Jennifer Lawrence, who is currently pregnant, was also seen taking part in the march along with American comedian Amy Schumer.

Taking to Instagram, Amy Schumer invited her fans to join her at a rally for abortion rights. The comedian declared she would be there and reflected the importance of the right to abortion. She wrote, "I’ll be out there! Everyone deserves to have a safe and supported abortion, at any time and for any reason." "This Saturday, we are coming together across the country to defend our rights. Head to Women's March dot com to find a rally near you," she added.

Jennifer Lawrence Attends Rally for Abortion Justice

On Saturday, October 2, 2021, Jennifer Lawrence joined Amy Schummer at a march for abortion justice at Freedom Plaza in the nation's capital. The actor donned a black and white checked dress underneath a denim jacket. She also had a pair of goggles on as she flaunted her baby bump. n the other hand, Amy Schumer wore a blue jumpsuit to the rally. Amy had an "Abortion is essential" sign. Jennifer Lawrence held a banner that read, "Women can't be free if they can't control their bodies." Sharing the photo, the 40-year-old comedian wrote, "I don’t have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here." Several fans supported the two celebrities via the photo-sharing platform. An Instagram user wrote, "this is perfect," while another one commented, "This picture really says it all! No one advocates abortion as an easy option or easy choice but it still needs to be exactly that, a women’s choice."

As per a report by People, last month, Jennifer Lawrence's representative confirmed she is expecting her first child. This came soon after the Hunger Games star was snapped with her baby bump in a floral dress. On the other hand, Schumer had her appendix and uterus removed in September after dealing with extensive endometriosis, a condition where tissues grow outside the uterus.

Image: AP