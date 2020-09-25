'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' All Set To Release On HBO Max

A new generation of the very popular thriller drama Pretty Little Liars is officially on its way now. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is a reboot of the original Freeform series. The rebooted show is ordered to series on HBO Max. Read further ahead to know more about the show.

Also Read | 'Pretty Little Liars' To Have A Reboot By 'Riverdale' Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa?

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin to release on HBO Max

HBO Max has issued a straight-to-series order for the reboot of Pretty Little Liars. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin comes from the well-known teenage drama, Riverdale’s producer, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the supernatural horror drama Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s producer, Lindsay Calhoon Bring.

According to reports from Variety, the head of original content at HBO Max, Sarah Aubrey, has said that Roberto and Lindsay are expanding the Pretty Little Liars universe with more murder, mysteries, and scandal, and the HBO team can’t wait. An official announcement was made through a teaser on the social media platform, YouTube.

Also Read | Pretty Little Liars Ending Explained: Who Was A.D.? Which Fan Theory Was Confirmed?

According to reports from Variety, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is described as a dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama. It is set in the present day and depicts the story of what happens 20 years after a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. The upcoming rebooted version of Pretty Little Liars will revolve around a group of disparate teen girls who find themselves tormented by an unknown enemy and are made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago.

Also Read | 'Pretty Little Liars' To Have A Reboot By 'Riverdale' Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa?

I. Marlene King, who had created the original series of Pretty Little Liars, is not going to be involved with the new show. Last year she moved her overall deal at WBTV for a fresh and new deal at 20th Television. Reports from Variety also suggest that Aguirre-Sacasa and Bring have said in a joint statement that they’re such huge fans of what I. Marlene King and her iconic cast had created. They said that they knew that they had to treat the original series as #CANON and do something different with it. So they’re leaning into the suspense and horror in this rebooted version, that hopefully will honour what the fans loved about the original and hit series Pretty Little Liars while weaving in new and unexpected elements.

Also Read | Pretty Little Liars Ending Explained: Who Was A.D.? Which Fan Theory Was Confirmed?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.