Pretty Little Liars Ending Explained: Who Was A.D.? Which Fan Theory Was Confirmed?

Pretty Little Liars witnessed one of their major fan theories come true in the show’s finale. Since the show ended on a not-so-positive note, many fan questions were left unanswered. Who was A.D.? Why did Ezra not show up at the altar? How is Mona involved in the mess that A.D is creating in the Liars’ lives?

Pretty Little Liars Ending Explained

Spoilers ahead

Pretty Little Liars is a show that revolved around a group of five high school friends, namely – Spencer Hastings, Aria Montgomery, Emily Fields, Hanna Marin, and Alison DiLaurentis. But soon everything spins out of control when Alison goes missing. The remaining four friends continue to live their lives but soon Alison’s body is found and a mysterious villain named ‘A’ starts troubling the girls after Alison’s funeral.

But in Pretty Little Liars Season 5 Alison returns to Rosewood. But even though Alison returned to Rosewood, the mystery around the villain ‘A’ now ‘A.D’ continued. Aria and Ezra’s wedding marked a return for all the Liars to Rosewood. But before the wedding vows could take place, A.D complicates the lives of the girls once again. But this time, the secret villain has a connection to the perfectionist Spencer Hastings.

Who was A.D. in the Pretty Little Liars finale?

As mentioned above, Aria and Ezra’s impending wedding brings all the liars together once again. Mona also marks her return to Rosewood, but this time she is also in search of the mystery villain A.D. As the final season of the show progressed, it is finally revealed that Spencer Hastings' evil British twin is the real A.D. a.k.a. Alex Drake. Alex comes to Rosewood due to her jealousy towards Spencer. She planned the entire A.D. trap to avenge Charlotte’s death.

But Alex’s big reveal in Pretty Little Liars season 7 did not come as a surprise to many fans as a few fan theories confirmed this plot twist. Even though Mona was revealed that Charlotte’s killer, Alex decided to trouble Spencer all out of jealousy. Since Aria’s wedding was a perfect occasion to hurt the Liars, A.D. chose to kidnap Ezra while pretending to be Spencer.

How is A.D.’s identity revealed?

Alex Drake is Spencer Hastings’ evil British twin. She kidnaps Ezra ahead of his wedding to Aria. But her plan to hurt the Liars does not bear fruit. Jenna comes to the rescue and realises that it is Alex who has taken Spencer’s place. Jenna’s deduces the truth by smell during a roadside meeting with Alex pretending to be Spencer. Soon, Jenna alerts Toby and the Liars end up turning over Alex to the police.

