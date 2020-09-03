'Pretty Little Liars' To Have A Reboot By 'Riverdale' Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa?

Three years after the much-acclaimed show, Pretty Little Liars wrapped its seven-season run on Freeform, the Warner Bros. is now being watched for a reboot. And now according to The Hollywood Reporter, Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is reportedly on board to create a new take on the drama series. This alternative edition of PLL reportedly features a brand new plot with a new batch of characters.

Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo from Alloy Entertainment will reportedly exec alongside Aguirre-Sacasa to produce the drama. Additional details are kept under wraps including which position, if any, the creator of the series and more.

About the show

Pretty Little Liars plot revolves around the lives of four girls, Aria Montgomery, Hanna Marin, Emily Fields, and Spencer Hastings. The series shows how their lives turn when someone threatens to expose their deepest secrets, including those they thought Alison alone knew by their group leader. At first, they think it's Alison herself, but later the girls realise that someone else is planning to ruin their not-so-perfect lives. The show came to an end back in 2017, with a two-hour final bumper eventually introduced by A.D. to be the twin sister of Spencer, Alex Drake. The show is available on Amazon Prime video and there are seven seasons and 160 episodes of the series.

In addition to airing for seven successful seasons on ABC/Freeform (2010–2017), Pretty Little Liars also produced two short spin-offs — Ravenswood, which aired from 2013 to 2014, and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, which aired from March to May 2019. The latter was also inspired by The Perfectionists, another book series by Shepard.

