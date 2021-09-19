Prince Charles' Last Conversation With Prince Philip Revealed In New Documentary

Snippets of Prince Charles' chat with his late father, Prince Philip, will be shown in an upcoming documentary. According to People magazine, Prince Charles admits he spoke on the phone with the Prince of Edinburgh one day before his death in the BBC One documentary Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, about Queen Elizabeth's husband of 73 years' legacy.

Philip died on April 9, only two months away of his 100th birthday, at the age of 99. In what is considered to be their final chat, Charles and Philip were debating how to commemorate the significant milestone, according to a news site. The BBC revealed earlier this month that all four of Prince Philip and the queen's children, Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, will appear in the upcoming documentary Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers. The project was created to commemorate Philip's 100th birthday, which fell on June 10th.

According to the publication, Charles called his father on April 8 and stated, "We're talking about your birthday." Charles allegedly repeated again, "We're talking about your birthday! And whether there's going to be reception!"

Philip, who was at his home in Windsor following a hospitalization, said, "Well, I've got to be alive for it, haven't I?" To this, Charles replied and said, "I knew you'd say that!" "There are poignant recollections, plenty of humour and numerous fresh insights into the character and legacy of this royal pioneer. With special access to the Queen's private cine-film collection, this film is an unrivaled portrait of a man with a unique place in royal history - by those who knew him best," the BBC said in a statement, as per Fox News.

Following his father's death in April, Prince Charles paid homage to him. Philip was admitted to the hospital a few months before he died. The prince was sent to a London hospital on February 16 after feeling sick. On March 3, he underwent surgery at St. Bartholomew's Hospital for a pre-existing heart issue, before being transferred to King Edward VII Hospital on March 5 and was released home on March 16.

Prince Philip's life and work

Philip is the longest-serving royal consort in British history, having married then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947. As the Queen's consort, Philip assisted his wife in her role as queen, accompanying her to events like State Openings of Parliament in foreign nations, state banquets, and international tours. He became the oldest-ever male British royal in February 2013. He became the third-longest-lived member of the British royal family, following Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester, and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, in April 2019. He stepped down from his royal duties on August 2, 2017, at the age of 96, after performing 22,219 solo engagements and giving 5,493 speeches since 1952.

