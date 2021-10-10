Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won't Attend Party Honouring Princess Diana?

A celebration honouring Diana, the Princess of Wales, is set to take place at the Kensington Palace this month, with reportedly more than 100 guests in attendance. As per Hello Magazine reports, the event, which was postponed due to the COVID safety protocols, will be a reception that comes after Princess Diana's statue unveiling in July. The event is said to be hosted by Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and will reportedly be attended by one of Diana's close friends from the entertainment industry, Sir Elton John.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be flying to the UK for this event, giving the party a miss. Earlier, the royal sibling duo had united for the statue unveiling of their late mother that took place at the Kensington Palace on 1 July, marking her 60th birthday. Markle skipped that too since she had just given birth to her secondborn, daughter Lilibet.

Prince Harry, Meghan won't attend party to honour Diana

As per reports, the event will take place on October 19 and is intended to thank the donors who funded the statue, which showcases Diana in the later stages of her life, surrounded by three children. The statue unveiling ceremony saw eminent personalities like Earl Spencer, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes joining the Princes.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first-ever public appearance after becoming parents to Lilibet in June as they attended the Global Citizen Live event. The couple spoke about issues like vaccine equity in their three-day trip to New York. They were also captured sharing affectionate moments after they recently moved to the US. Harry will also be seen at the Intrepid Valor Awards in November to honour veterans and military families.

On the other hand, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked their presence at the premiere of Daniel Craig's last James Bond film, No Time To Die. The event also showcased Kate Middleton clad in an outfit similar to that of Princess Diana when she attended the 1985 premiere of the Bond film, A View To a Kill.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/@MEGHANMARKLE)