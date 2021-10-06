Meghan Markle Made 'elegant Peace Offering' To Kate After Royal Wedding Spat, Claims Book

The Duchess of Sussex, 40, Meghan Markle reportedly offered the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, Kate Middleton a gold bracelet as "an elegant peace offering" after the two had minimal interaction following Markle’s explosive interview about the British Royal family with Oprah Winfrey. Reports had also emerged in UK tabloids in the days prior to Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding that Kate had made Meghan cry during a bridesmaid dress fitting that involved Kate's daughter, Princess Charlotte. Although The Duchess of Sussex later clarified that Kate “apologised, she owned it”.

In the new book by the royal biographer Andrew Morton, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, it is now revealed that Markle reportedly bought a thoughtful gift as a “peace offering” to Kate Middleton after the spat at the Royal wedding in 2018. Meghan offered a piece of jewellery to cement the relations after a highly-publicised argument between the two Royal family members. “Meghan had since given Kate and her six closest friends gold bracelets designed by Californian jeweler Lisette Polny as a thankyou for their help and support,” Morton revealed in his book, accessed by the UK media outlets. Meghan had also told Oprah that she had sent Kate sen flowers after the incident and apologised.

“There wasn’t a confrontation and I don’t think it’s fair to her to get into the details of that because she apologised, and I have forgiven her,” Meghan had said in the wide ranging televised interview that streamed live. She added, “What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn’t do, but that happened to me.”

Meghan revealed in the interview with Oprah that she was, in fact, disheartened when Kensington Palace refused to correct reports about the fight when they surfaced, telling her host that the narrative with Kate, “which didn’t happen, that’s when everything changed.” Further, The Duchess of Sussex said in her televised interview, "She [Kate] was upset about something, about the flower girl dresses and it made me cry and it really hurt my feelings."

Kate, Meghan to work in a Netflix project?

Despite the rumours of royal tension between the sisters-in-law, reports emerged earlier that both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton could soon come together to collaborate on a Netflix project. ANI reported that the Netflix collaboration will see the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle highlight the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton’s philanthropic work. The duo has been in touch and is getting along well, several reports revealed. Their Netflix collaboration will most likely be for a documentary. ANI quoted a source at US Weekly, saying: “Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often. Meghan has been talking to her about collaborating on a project for Netflix, a documentary that will spotlight Kate’s charity work and the huge impact she’s made with her philanthropy.” However, Page Six revealed that sources close to the royal family have denied the report.