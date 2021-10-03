Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Get Snoop Dogg's 'special' Invitation For Thanksgiving Dinner

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received a 'special invitation' for Thanksgiving dinner from rapper Snoop Dogg, who has promised to make something special for the royal couple. The rapper, in an interview with The Mirror, revealed how he respects the duo for leading their lives on their own terms, adding that he supports the couple despite 'the whole world judging them'.

He also spoke about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex garnering respect from him for their trailblazing step, mentioning he would offer them 'something special' in case they wish to accept his invitation and come. The royal siblings, Prince William and Prince Harry, are reportedly fans of the rapper, who he referred to as 'my boys' and added that he would always look out for them.

Snoop Dogg's special invitation for Meghan and Harry

In the interview, Dogg threw light on how the duo is 'living their lives like they want', iterating that it 'can’t be an easy thing' as they are constantly judged by the world. Mentioning that he has immense respect for them for their decisions, Dogg stated that his Thanksgiving dinner would see them as invitees. He also remarked that he has learnt cooking from the world-famous chef, Gordon Ramsay. 'They are in for something special', he mentioned as he called them over to 'Snoop’s crib'.

Spilling beans on how Princess Diana's sons are his 'boys', he stated that as soon as he came to know that the duo was his fan, he reached out to them. 'We‘ve been cool ever since', he added. Snoop stated that both of them know they can reach out to him 'whenever they want'. The rapper is also known to have a close bond with football legend David Beckham, who he claims has been his friend for 15 years now.

For the unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step back from their royal duties in January 2020, citing the British media's intrusions and racist attitudes towards the former Suits star. They now reside in the coastal city of Montecito, California with their two children- Archie and newborn Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

(IMAGE: AP/ INSTAGRAM/ @SNOOPDOGG)