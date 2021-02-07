Prince Harry Spotted Filming Alongside James Corden In Los Angeles

Prince Harry recently received limelight when he was spotted filming a Television segment along with actor-comedian James Corden. According to E-News, the Duke of Sussex was captured filming a scene with James in Los Angeles on February 5. The two eminent personalities were spotted while indulged in a conversation in an open-air double-decker bus. Harry and James filmed for 'Carpool Karaoke', which is a popular musical segment in The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Prince Harry spotted shooting for a TV show

According to the international media outlet, the two personalities were securely guarded by a police escort and Harry’s private security team that adhered to all the safety norms on the set. James is one of Harry's good friends who was also attended the 2018 Royal Wedding. Amid the ongoing family tiff, this outing of the royal member was of the rare public appearance after he spent his lockdown period in Montecito with his wife Meghan and their son Archie Harrison.

The family moved to the California town in 2019 following their exit from their roles as senior members of the United Kingdom's Royal Family. Meghan and Archie seem to be missing from the shoot. Since their exit from the Royal duties, the couple has begun new careers in Hollywood.

In September, the two signed a deal with Netflix to produce documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows, and children's programming. Other than this, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also launched their Spotify podcast titled Archewell Audio, and also showcased their little son Archie in their first episode.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who made their announcement about quitting the Royal Family a year back are all set to reunite publicly this spring for the first time. According to Page Six, a report states that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to attend the Trooping of the Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, on June 12 in London. The military parade, which will mark the Queen's 95th birthday, will also be the first national celebration in the United Kingdom since the beginning of the pandemic.

