Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Reunite With Royal Family For Queen's Birthday?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who made their announcement about quitting the Royal family a year back are all set to reunite publicly this spring for the first time. According to Page Six, a report states that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to attend the Trooping of the Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, on June 12 in London.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to reunite with royal family

The military parade, which will mark the Queen's 95th birthday, will also be the first national celebration in the United Kingdom since the beginning of the pandemic. Trooping the Colour is usually held in public with Meghan previously joining other royals - including Kate Middleton - on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. According to Page Six As per the International portal, the Queen appeared last year without her family at the event, which was scaled down and moved from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle due to lockdowns.

Read: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Spend Their Second Christmas Away From The Royal Family

Read: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Feature In A Christmas Card With Son Archie

One of the royal aid told Sunday Times that the current plan is for the Queen's birthday parade to go ahead in London as normal, with the acceptance that it may need to be adapted or scaled back depending on what guidelines are in force at the time. According to him, the queen aspires to see both Prince Harry and Prince Williams's family be a part of the royal celebrations. Harry and Meghan's last public appearance with the royals was at the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth service on March 9 after hammering out their 'Megxit' deal. The Sussexes have since relocated to Montecito, California with their 1-year-old son Archie.

Meanwhile, after bidding a farewell to their royal life, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan have now turned their backs on their social media accounts. The couple plans to use social media only in a personal capacity and in relation to their charitable Archewell Foundation. According to The Times, the couple has ‘no plans’ of using social media platforms beyond their charitable aims. Also, it is ‘very unlikely’ that they return as individuals. This step was taken by the couple to protect themselves from the hateful language used on social media. Harry has described the platform as being “unwell” and the Duchess has termed herself as the “most trolled person in the world” after her engagement with the Duke.

Read: Meghan Markle Spotted With 'Suits' Cast In 2012 Richard Marx Christmas Video; Watch

Read: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Quit Social Media Over 'hate': Reports

(Image credit: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/ Instagram)