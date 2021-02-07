Prince Harry, Meghan held secret call with California governor before US elections: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan secretly held a video call with top democrat Gavin Newsroom before US presidential elections held last November. According to a report published by The Sun, the Royal Couple held an hour-long call with the California Governor on October 19. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to California last year after separating from their royal duties.

The 54-year Newsrom was once considered to be a White House frontrunner and was being pressed at that time to replace Kamala Harris’ former position with another black woman. Harry and Meghan meanwhile, had attracted a slew of negative comments after they were seen wading in the Presidential held between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Later, both had also urged US residents to refrain from “hate speech”, which raised eyebrows, given the fact that British Royals are expected to refrain from interfering in political affairs.

'No comments'

As of now, the details of the virtual meet have not been revealed. A spokesman from Newsrom’s office told press reporters, “We do not comment on the content of meetings between the Governor and private parties or his staff.” However, The Mirror, citing a snapshot of the meet, revealed that it was apparently listed as an ‘introductory meeting’.

Recently, Prince Harry slammed dominant social media platforms saying that they have contributed to and stoked the conditions for a crisis of hate, health and truth which he believes is a threat to democracies. In an interview with Fast Company, Prince Harry called for more accountability for online platforms and further accused them of shunning responsibility. He also highlighted both the role that they played in the recent US Capitol riots and the treatment of the Rohingya population in Myanmar. Meanwhile, the Former US president and scores of his followers have now switched to Gab, a self-declared "free speech social network". In a tweet last month, Gab revealed that it was gaining more than 10,000 users an hour and received 12 million visits in 12 hours following the suspension of Trump's Twitter account.

