Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Are Complete Couple Goals As They Quarantine Together

The COVID-19 lockdown has led many people going into self-isolation to prevent the further spread of the germs. However, it is not a hidden fact that the restlessness or boredom which strikes during this phase can also affect a relationship. The art is to spend some truly blissful time with your partner but without invading their personal space at the same time.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Cute Instagram Live Goes Viral As They Self-quarantine

Well, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one couple who can give some major inspiration for those who wish to utilize this time to find some ways to spend some beautiful time with their partner. Even when they are isolating together, the couple's social media gives one a complete glimpse of how the spark is still alive in their marriage. Here are the instances which are proof that the couple is complete goals even during the COVID-19 lockdown phase.

A beauty sleep indeed

Priyanka Chopra recently took to her social media to share a picture wherein she was sleeping to her hearts' content with her head nestled on her husband Nick Jonas' lap. Priyanka Chopra was flanked with Gino, the couple's German shepherd. The picture perfectly summed up Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' romance in the perfect way. Take a look at the lovely picture.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas On Starting A Family With Husband Nick:'If God Wills,it Will Happen'

Duty Comes First

Well, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are truly one of the most loved couples not only because of their fairytale romance with each other but also because they are truly aware of their responsibilities and duties as citizens. Nick Jonas recently shared a video with Priyanka Chopra on his social media wherein the couple urged their fans to stay safe during the COVID-19 lockdown phase. In this phase of tension and stress, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are perfectly setting an example of love and togetherness time and again.

