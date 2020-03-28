Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Cute Instagram Live Goes Viral As They Self-quarantine

Priyanka Chopra and her singer-songwriter husband Nick Jonas who have been self quarantining together in the US recently seemed to have connected with their friend John Varvatos over Instagram live. During the session, Priyanka can be seen playing with Nick's ears as they chat with John and share common concerns about the current times when the Coronavirus is spreading.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' cute Instagram live

However, what caught fans' attention was a segment of the interaction where Priyanka is seen romantically caressing Nick's ears continuously for a couple of minutes. The video of the lovebirds from their live session was posted online by a fanclub and has gone viral since then attracting a lot of loving comments for the couple. Some even went on to call them quarantine couple goals.In the video, Nick is seen sporting a navy blue sweatshirt while Priyanka wears a brown colored jumpsuit.

Meanwhile, speaking about her family plans with Nick Jonas, the 37-year-old actor revealed that the current year is extremely packed for her in terms of the projects that she has undertaken. However, having a family has always been important to her, but their focus is currently on their respective careers due to which, Priyanka revealed, they do not spend enough time with each other. She also shared that they follow a rule where they don't go for more than three weeks without seeing each other.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is awaiting the release of her Netflix film The White Tiger. The movie, starring Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav in the lead, is based on Man Booker Prize-winning bestseller novel of the same name.

