Priyanka Chopra Jonas On Starting A Family With Husband Nick:'If God Wills,it Will Happen'

Bollywood actor and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, in her recent interview with a popular British magazine, revealed that she definitely wants to start a family soon even though the actor and her husband American singer Nick Jonas have been extremely busy with their professional lives. The Quantico actor appeared on the cover of the said magazine and interacted with them about her married life and the possibility of having a baby soon. The anticipation of her pregnancy has increased ever since reports of Nick's elder brother Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner's pregnancy have surfaced. Priyanka claimed that whenever the time is right and if God wills, it will definitely happen.

The 37-year-old actor revealed that the current year is extremely packed for her in terms of the projects that she has undertaken. However, having a family has always been important to her, but their focus is currently on their respective careers due to which, Priyanka revealed, they do not spend enough time with each other. She also shared that they follow a rule where they don't go for more than three weeks without seeing each other.

What's next for Priyanka Chopra?

The actor was last seen in director Shonali Bose's film The Sky Is Pink opposite her Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Farhan Akhtar. Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in Robert Rodriguez's upcoming film We Can Be Heroes.

She has been signed for the fourth installment of the Matrix franchise as well as an Amazon web series titled Citadel created by Antony and Joe Russo. She will star opposite Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden in the show. Priyanka Chopra has also signed up to play the lead in the biopic series based on Ma Anand Sheela which will reportedly be co-produced by her.

