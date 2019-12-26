Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Celebrates Christmas In A Unique Way, See Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Christmas in a quite unique way — on a batmobile ride. On Christmas eve, Nick had shared a video of their intimate celebration where the couple ushered in the festive cheer by decorating cookies at home. “We are decorating Christmas cookies. I have made an ugly sweater," Nick said. And "I have made a ninja,” Priyanka said. On the big day, Nick treated Priyanka with a special Santa ride & the actress sure looks like a happy kid as they ride on it together.

Celebrations

Singer-actor Nick Jonas says he and his wife, Indian star Priyanka Chopra, are navigating through their newly-married life and trying to be a constant support for each other. Nick, who tied the knot with Priyanka in a dual ceremony in India in December, said he is trying his best to be a "good partner". "Well, I think that we both obviously look out for each other in every way that we can. And I think as we're continuing to navigate married life together, we're figuring out exactly what and how we can be the best support for each other. And so far, it's been amazing and having that partner, that life partner, is just an incredible thing and makes everything way better.

"So, I'm just hopeful that I can continue to be a good partner to her and whether that's emotional or physical health, I want to be that teammate in everything," the former Disney star told Huffington Post. Nick has reunited with his brothers — Kevin and Joe — to revive their band the Jonas Brothers, while Priyanka is busy shuffling between India and the US courtesy her work commitments.

On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen in Shonali Bose's film The Sky is Pink. The movie also featured Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. She will be next seen in Netflix’s adaptation of Aravind Adiga's novel The White Tiger and Robert Rodriguez's superhero film We Can Be Heroes. It has been reported that a series based on the life of Madhuri Dixit produced by Priyanka is also in the talks.

