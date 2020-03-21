Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas 'hope Everyone Is Okay' In A Video Posted By Them

Nick Jonas, along with wife Priyanka Chopra, posted a reassuring video on Instagram and asked their fans to stay safe. Several celebrities have gone into self-quarantine and are isolating themselves to break the chain of the virus. Famous personalities from all walks of life have come forward to raise awareness in regards to social distancing and self-isolation.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas post a reassuring video

The video shared by Nick Jonas on his Instagram account opened with the couple greeting their fans. Nick Jonas then says that he wished everyone was fine and addressed that we are indeed living in unsure times. Priyanka Chopra later asks everyone to take care of each other. She also wishes that everyone is safe and the couple send their love and good wishes to their fans, concluding the video.

Fans appreciated the couple for doing their bit as celebrities to spread awareness on a larger scale. Several Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities have spoken on the issue of self-distancing, making sure people are indeed following preventive measures. Celebrities are also urging their fans to do their best and stay at home to stop the spread of the ongoing pandemic. Priyanka Chopra herself is also doing her part individually to spread awareness among her fans.

Not too long ago, the actor urged her followers to only rely on authentic sources of information on the coronavirus pandemic. She also arranged an Instagram live with a renowned personality from the World Health Organisation in order to spread awareness. The actor also added some parts of the interview to her story and expressed the importance of relying only on authentic sources of information. Other than Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, other celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, and Ayushmann Khurrana, among others, have also done their part requesting fans to take up necessary measures.

