How To Self Isolate? Here Is What To Do To Stop The Spread Of COVID-19

Due to the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, people are isolating themselves as a precautionary measure. People have been taking measures like washing hands, limiting their outings, covering mouth while coughing or sneezing, among other precautions. People are turning to self-isolation which is considered as a safe option at this point. Here is everything that you need to know about self-isolation during this time.
Self-isolation means that you start cutting yourself off from the rest of the world. This means minimum or absolutely no contact with the outside world. For this, you need to stay at home, not go to work, school or any other public places. During self-isolation, you also avoid public transport or even taxis according to Public Health England.
One needs to self-isolate after they start observing symptoms of Coronavirus. Self-isolation is also meant for the people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. It is better to stay at home in your safe space until you recover.
Self-isolation is very important for the people who have been infected with the novel Coronavirus. Staying at home will help protect your friends, colleagues and the society at large from getting the virus. For those who have not been infected, self-isolation will prevent you from getting infected.
You should self-isolate yourself until 7 days after you start seeing your symptoms. After 7 days if you feel better and no longer have a high fever that you can return to your normal routine.
