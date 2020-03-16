How To Self Isolate? Here Is What To Do To Stop The Spread Of COVID-19

Due to the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, people are isolating themselves as a precautionary measure. People have been taking measures like washing hands, limiting their outings, covering mouth while coughing or sneezing, among other precautions. People are turning to self-isolation which is considered as a safe option at this point. Here is everything that you need to know about self-isolation during this time.

What does Self-isolation mean?

Self-isolation means that you start cutting yourself off from the rest of the world. This means minimum or absolutely no contact with the outside world. For this, you need to stay at home, not go to work, school or any other public places. During self-isolation, you also avoid public transport or even taxis according to Public Health England.

When to self-isolate?

One needs to self-isolate after they start observing symptoms of Coronavirus. Self-isolation is also meant for the people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. It is better to stay at home in your safe space until you recover.

Why is self-isolation important?

Self-isolation is very important for the people who have been infected with the novel Coronavirus. Staying at home will help protect your friends, colleagues and the society at large from getting the virus. For those who have not been infected, self-isolation will prevent you from getting infected.

How to self isolate?

When you decide to self isolate yourself, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Try to keep 2 metres distance from people at home, specifically older people or those with long term health conditions.

Ask friends and family or delivery services to deliver essentials like groceries and medicines but avoid physical contact with them.

Do not share your bed with anyone, sleeping alone is advisable.

Regularly was your hands for at least 20 seconds

Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated.

Take your prescribed medicines on time to help with your symptoms, if any.

Self-isolation rules

Stay at home.

When you are at home, try your best to separate yourself from the people you live with.

Maintain cleanliness at your house.

Wash your hands often.

Cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissues when you sneeze or cough.

Do not invite or allow any social visitors to enter your house.

How long to self isolate?

You should self-isolate yourself until 7 days after you start seeing your symptoms. After 7 days if you feel better and no longer have a high fever that you can return to your normal routine.

Here are some important tips shared by WHO that people need to consider.

