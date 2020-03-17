IPL 2020: Mitchell McCleneghan Pokes Fun At Wife's Note During 14-day Self Isolation

New Zealand fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan has gone into self-isolation for 14 days due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Mumbai Indians pacer, who was part of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020), left the country after the Coronavirus scare and has quarantined himself for the next 14 days. Mitchell McClenaghan took to Twitter to share the news and also a shared a funny note his wife left for him.

IPL 2020: Mitchell McClenaghan posts hilarious tweet on self-isolation after return from PSL 2020

Mitchell McClenaghan was among the 10 foreign stars plying their trade in the PSL 2020 to leave Pakistan over fears of the Coronavirus pandemic. McClenaghan featured only once for the Karachi Kings in the ongoing PSL 2020, before heading back home for a period of self-isolation. On his return, Mitchell McClenaghan had a note left for him on the fridge by his 'legendary' wife which asked McClenaghan to see the bright side of the isolation while adding that it's better to be stuck alone than being stuck with your wife.

Straight home into isolation, get home to this note from my legendary wife who’s gone to stay with her parents for a few weeks. See you guys in 14 days 👌 pic.twitter.com/GjEo4n4Vhk — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) March 15, 2020

IPL 2020: Mitchell McClenaghan set to feature for Mumbai Indians

Mitchell McClenaghan will play for the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL 2020. The New Zealand pacer has been a regular feature in the Mumbai Indians line up since his debut in 2015. Mitchell McClenaghan has played 56 matches for Mumbai Indians and has picked up 71 wickets with an economy rate of 8.49. McClenaghan is likely to operate as a backup to fellow New Zealander Trent Boult, who was acquired from the Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2020 season.

PSL live streaming in India: How to watch PSL live streaming in India?

