Met Gala 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Alia Bhatt To Make Her Debut, Priyanka Chopra Set To Return

Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram/Priyanka Chopra/AP
Met Gala is an annual fundraising event with outrageous themes and stunning outfits. Past themes explored American fashion, punk culture and religious iconography. This year's theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, in honour of the late German designer Karl Lagerfeld..
Gigi Hadid, who was one of late German designer Karl Lagerfeld's muses, paid a touching tribute to him on social media ahead of the Met Gala. The American supermodel also confirmed her presence at the red carpet.
Rihanna may not be confirmed to attend the Met Gala 2023, but she hinted at her presence on the red carpet in her latest social media post. She wore an outfit from Karl Lagerfeld. The Met will pay tribute to the late German designer through its theme Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.
Debuting in 2015 and ready to walk the coveted Met red carpet again, here is a detailed breakdown of each of the seven Gigi Hadid looks at the iconic ball so far.
Karl Lagerfeld will be celebrated at the Met Gala this year. Anna Wintour, who organises the Met every year, said, "Karl never wanted to have a retrospective when he was alive. He felt that it was funereal. He made the point that (Cristóbal) Balenciaga and (Coco) Chanel never had them when they were alive.” Celebs will be paying a tribute to him at the red carpet as the theme this year is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'.
Cara Delevingne recreated fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld's iconic look. The actress, on May 1, shared a photo of herself, where she could be seen recreating Karl's look.
Blake Lively, at Tiffany & Co in New York City, revealed that she won't be attending this year's Met Gala. While interacting with the reporters on the event's blue carpet, Lively said, "You will not see me at the annual biggest night of fashion but I will be watching."
Alia Bhatt, who is all set to make her MET debut, will be wearing Prabal Gurung. The actor recently shared her excitement over meeting the Nepali-American designer. Previously, Prabal had styled American actress Mindy Kaling for MET Gala 2022. Everything Everywhere All At Once actor Michelle Yeoh, singer Camila Cabello, Camila Mendes, Deepika Padukone have also donned Prabal Gurung at various events.
Priyanka Chopra has been on a whirlwind round of global promotions for her upcoming series Citadel. Amidst the many media interactions, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she will, in fact, be walking the Met red carpet this year. Also attending from India is actress Alia Bhatt, who will mark her maiden appearance at the fashion event this year.
Alia Bhatt is all set to mark her debut at the MET Gala event this year. Reportedly, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor's team has confirmed that she will be walking on the MET Gala red carpet this year. Also, it has been speculated that Alia Bhatt will be wearing an outfit designed by Prabal Gurung. Alia will be the third actress after Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone to walk on the MET Gala carpet.
The music fraternity has always enjoyed a strong presence at the Met Gala and this year too, there will be ample attendees from the industry. Beyoncé and Katy Perry will reportedly make their ninth appearances and Lady Gaga, her eighth. Selena Gomez's last and fifth appearance was in 2018 and Miley Cyrus' in 2019 - both stand reportedly invited. This will be BLACKPINK's Rosé second appearance and SZA, Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes' third, though it remains to be seen if the latter two attend the event together post a rumoured reconciliation.
Met Gala will be live-streamed, allowing fans from all over the world to tune in and watch the red-carpet arrivals, performances, and more. One can watch the Met Gala 2023 on Vouge's official website. The live stream is free to watch. It provides viewers with an up-close look at the celebrity outfits and interviews with the attendees. Additionally, the official Met Gala Instagram handle posts photos and videos from the event.
This year's MET Gala theme is dedicated to the German designer, Karl Lagerfeld, who needs no introduction. His mammoth imprint on vintage and contemporary sartorial luxury is evident from his unwavering role as creative director of fashion powerhouses Chanel from 1983 and Fendi from 1965, right up until his passing in February of 2019. He also worked for his own brand - Karl Lagerfeld, launched in 1984, in the same capacity. His dark glasses, snow-white hair, glovelettes, and super-starched collars left an eternal impact on the evolving fashion scene and emerged as one of the most memorable beacons of personal branding.