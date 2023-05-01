Met Gala 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Alia Bhatt To Make Her Debut, Priyanka Chopra Set To Return

The music fraternity has always enjoyed a strong presence at the Met Gala and this year too, there will be ample attendees from the industry. Beyoncé and Katy Perry will reportedly make their ninth appearances and Lady Gaga, her eighth. Selena Gomez's last and fifth appearance was in 2018 and Miley Cyrus' in 2019 - both stand reportedly invited. This will be BLACKPINK's Rosé second appearance and SZA, Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes' third, though it remains to be seen if the latter two attend the event together post a rumoured reconciliation. Read here

