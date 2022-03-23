Priyanka Chopra Chosen As A Host At Pre-Oscars Event To Celebrate 'South Asian Excellence'

Five years into Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra might not have received an Oscar nomination, but the actor has been associated with the premier awards ceremony in different ways. Her film The White Tiger had been nominated for one category at the Oscars last year, and 'PeeCee' had also announced the nominations last year with her husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas.

This time too, Priyanka will have a part to play at an event related to the Academy awards. The Mary Kom star will be among the hosts at a pre-Oscars event to celebrate South Asian excellence.

Priyanka Chopra and others to host pre-Oscars

Priyanka Chopra, as per a report on The Hollywood Reporter, will be joined by the likes of actors Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani as hosts for the event. Producer Shruti Ganguly and entrepreneurs like Anjula Acharia, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K. Goya were also set to be a part of the hosting crew.

The event was an initiative of UTA, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, Johnnie Walker, South Asian Arts Resiliency Fund of the India Center and the Juggernaut. The pre-Oscars event was scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

Oscar-nominated actor Riz Ahmed and filmmakers like Suroosh Alvi, Pawo Choyning Dorji, Joseph Patel, Riz Ahmed and Aneil Karia, Elizabeth Mirzaei, Gulistan Mirzaei, Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh were set to be the honorary guests for the evening.

List of hosts & performers at the Oscars

Actors Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes were the hosts for the 94th edition of the Oscars. Anthony Hopkins, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Uma Thurman, Lily James, John Leguizamo, Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz, Rosie Perez, Yuh-Jung Youn, Chris Rock, and Lady Gaga and many other artists were also a part of the list of presenters.

Oscars date, venue, films with highest nominations

The Oscars 2022 was being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, on Sunday. The Power of the Dog with 12 nominations was the highest-nominated film for the event, whille Dune was the second-best; Belfast and West Side Story were both nominated in 7 categories, while King Richard were next best, with 6 nominations.