Priyanka Chopra's Pets Gino, Diana, Panda Give Her Company On The Sets Of 'Citadel'

Actor Priyanka Chopra seemed to have a field day on the sets of her upcoming Amazon series Citadel as she brought along her three pooches to work. Diana, Gino and Panda accompanied the actor on the sets as they observed 'bring your puppies to work' day on sets. Take a look at the actor enjoying her work while spending time with her pet dogs.

Priyanka Chopra brings her pooches to work

Taking to her Instagram on December 8, the 39-year-old actor shared BTS snaps from the sets of Citadel with her pet dogs. In the first picture, the actor is seen warmly dressed as her dogs, Gino and Panda, accompany her. In another picture, the actor is seen cuddling with her dog Diana and also hanging out with her in her tent. She uploaded the pictures with the caption, ''Bring-your-pups-to-work day 🐶❤️✨ #citadel''.

Currently, stationed in the United Kingdom, the actor has been sharing several updates about her upcoming series Citadel. Earlier, she shared a glimpse into her fierce character uploading a picture where her silhouette can be seen in a combative stance against the setting sun.

More on Priyanka Chopra

Apart from Citadel, Priyanka Chopra is all set to appear in the fourth instalment of the Matrix series titled The Matrix Resurrections featuring Keanu Reeves as Neo. The makers have not revealed many details about her character. Recently, the film's poster on Warner Bros' Korean Instagram handle revealed details about her character and hinted at the actor playing the grown-up role of Sati.

The new trailer of the upcoming sci-fi gave a closer look at the actor's character in the film. She recently shared the official poster of her character from the film by writing, ''And she’s here. Re-enter #TheMatrix 12.22.21''. Details about her role are expected soon, meanwhile, she appeared excited about the film while sharing the trailer of the sci-fi flick on her Instagram.

Chopra wrote, ''Needless to say, I am honoured and thrilled to be a part of this legacy and to have had the experience of working under the tutelage of Lana Wachowski and alongside this incredible, iconic cast. If you’re a fan of the franchise, you’ll know that “Unfortunately, no one can be told what the Matrix is”... so just give in[sic]." She also has films like Text for You, Cowboy Ninja Viking and Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt lined up in her kitty.

(Image: Instagram/@diariesofdiana/ginothegerman)