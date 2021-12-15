Priyanka Chopra Opts 'Sati-inspired' Hair And Makeup On 'Matrix' Press Tour Day 2; Watch

Priyanka Chopra is currently gearing up for the release of her Matrix franchise debut with The Matrix: Resurrections. While the actor recently wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming spy thriller series Citadel, she joined the cast of the fourth instalment of Matrix in New York for its press tour. The actor channelled her inner Sati, her character in the film, as she got ready for Day 2 for the press tour.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra shared yet another reel as she documented her prepping for Matrix Resurrections press tour. The actor donned a black and white coloured printed dress and went for long soft curled hair for her look. She looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous in her on-point rosy pink makeup. She accessorised her look with a golden chain and earrings. Explaining her outfit for the day in her stories, Priyanka shared her outfit was entirely inspired by Sati, with long hair, soft makeup and a "glitchy" dress. The actor added Nicki Minaj's audio to the reel and wrote, "Day2 Matrix Resurrections," in the caption.

Priyanka Chopra looks for Matrix press tour

On Matrix press tour Day 1, Priyanka Chopra went for a blue and white checked bodycon dress. She opted for Sati-inspired hair, a very long braid with her fringes placed in a dramatic manner. Priyanka completed her look with a pair of white statement heels with which she gave away some 'Boss Lady' vibes. The actor documented the entire day and shared it in a reel video. The short clip saw her trying to whip her braid much like Sati, but failing miserably. It also had a glimpse of her sitting with Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne-Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jonathan Groff and sharing some laughs. Sharing the video, she wrote, "1st day of Matrix press tour wrapped."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra has several projects in her kitty. The actor recently wrapped up the shoot of Citadels' first season. The actor is touted to play a spy alongside Richard Madden in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series. She will also star in the romance drama Text For You soon. The actor is also set to share the screen with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the Bollywood film Jee le Zara.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra