Priyanka Chopra Is 'forever New Year Kiss' Of Nick Jonas; See How The Duo Welcomes 2022

Global stars Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are ringing in the new year and as they bid adieu to 2021, the couple treated their fans with an adorable picture. Nick took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of their 'Forever New Year Kiss' moment. The Sucker star who is seen spending some quality time with his wife Priyanka shared a romantic picture with his lady love on New Year's eve.

Here take a look at Nick Jonas' post:

Sharing the beautiful picture of Nick planting a kiss on Priyanka's cheek, the Leave Before You Love Me star captioned the picture as - "My forever New Year's kiss", ending it with a heart emoticon. In the picture, Priyanka is seen in a white strappy dress with a messy-haired look. Nick on the other hand is looking extremely dashing in a white shirt. Their picture was a perfect click to welcome the new year as the duo gave some major couple goals. Fans showered love on the adorable picture of the couple and they flooded the comments section with comments like- "Aww you guys are so adorable", some users also commented - "l love u both, forever together", while other's simply dropped hearts emojis in the comments section.

2021 has been an altogether different year for Nick and Priyanka. The duo made headlines a few days back amidst their divorce rumours, but the couple crushed separation rumours with their loved-up pictures on social media.

On the other hand, on the work front, the Mary Kom actress was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections sharing screen space with Keanu Reeves. The star was occupied with the promotions of the same throughout December. Presently, she will next appear in Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film will be helmed by Farhan Akhtar.

IMAGE:NICKJONAS/INSTAGRAM