Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares An Adorable Birthday Wish For Niece Alena

Hollywood News

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Twitter handle to share the sweetest birthday wish for Danielle and Kevin Jonas' daughter Alena.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Twitter handle to share the sweetest birthday wish for Danielle and Kevin Jonas' daughter Alena. As the little munchkin turned three on February 3, Chopra posted a picture where the two are engrossed in reading something. PeeCee wrote, "Happy 6th Birthday Beautiful. You are very loved, Alena! @daniellejonas @kevinjonas."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins Amazon's spy series 'Citadel' opposite GOT star Richard Madden

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

disney princess moment at the Grammys 💕

A post shared by 💋Danielle💋 (@daniellejonas) on

On the professional front

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will star opposite Richard Madden in the U.S. edition of “Citadel,” a drama series to be produced in conjunction with programs from several other countries. “The idea is to create a truly global, action-packed spy series,” Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke said. "It's a totally innovative, multifaceted international approach to storytelling, and we can't wait to tell you more as it comes together.”

The J sisters are back! Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner spotted at a night out in Vegas

Local-language productions are being done in Italy and India, with another announced Tuesday in Mexico. Amazon called the U.S. version the “mothership” of the project, with production set to begin this summer. Film star Chopra Jonas was in the ABC TV series “Quantico." Madden starred in the award-winning BBC and Netflix series “Bodyguard." The other “Citadel” productions will “enhance the experience of engaging with the show,” Salke said. Further details and release dates were not announced.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP MLA STOKES CONTROVERSY
CHINMAYANAND GRANTED BAIL BY HC
PM MODI HIGHLIGHTS BUDGET BENEFITS
ANIL WITH DAWOOD? SONAM CLARIFIES
OPPO RAISES SLOGANS AGAINST THAKUR
BABUL SUPRIYO: 'ISOLATED INCIDENTS'