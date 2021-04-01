Priyanka Chopra Jonas Takes Leap Of Joy As She Enjoys 'sunshine' In London

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always been making style statements, whether it is in B-town or Hollywood. The actor is currently in London where she celebrated the festival of colours with her husband Nick Jonas and her in-laws recently. As summer is approaching, the Desi Girl took her Instagram to share a picture of her enjoying the sun.

Priyanka Chopra enjoys the sun

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared a picture where she is enjoying the sun in London. In the picture, the actor takes a leap with joy with her feet pointing towards the ground as the sun's rays hit her face in the picture. In the caption, Priyanka wrote, 'Sunshine hits differently these days ðŸ’›'. Like the shining sun, Priyanka flaunted a yellow coloured dress by Emilio Pucci in the picture as she celebrates summers in the UK.

Friends and fans are drooling over Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram picture. Celebrities, including Farah Khan Ali, Bezoma Saint John, and Yasmina Saleh, commented on the picture. Farah Khan Ali wrote 'My gorgeous pri' and added a couple of 'red heart' emoticons. On the other hand, Bezoma Saint John wrote 'Shine bright, darling'.

Fans who are always drooling over Priyanka Chopra's style, could not keep themselves from complimenting the actor for her picture. While millions of likes and thousands of comments reach Priyanka Chopra's photos every time the actor posts, this time was no exception. Fans have been showering their love through emoticons and calling the actor 'beautiful' and 'sunshine'. Her fans also complimented her for her pose in the picture where she took a leap in joy.

More Priyanka Chopra trivia

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an Indian actor, producer and singer. She was crowned Miss World 2000. The actor made her Bollywood debut with The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy in 2003 and since then has worked in several Bollywood and Hollywood films. Priyanka starred in the American drama series Quantico that premiered on September 27, 2015. Chopra tied the knot with American singer Nick Jonas in 2018.

The actor has compiled her life in a memoir. Priyanka Chopra's memoir, Unfinished, released on February 9, 2021. It has already become the New York Times Bestseller.

Promo Image Source: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

